Kannada actor Dhananjaya's Head Bush trailer released on his birthday; Based on Bengaluru's first don

Kannada actor Dhananjaya is celebrating his birthday today and wishes are pouring in for him on the special day. Ahead of his birthday, many updates of his movies were released. The first look teaser of his next movie Hush Bush was released on the occasion of his birthday. In the film, the actor will feature in the role of MP Jayaraj, Bengaluru's first underworld don.

Head Bush is directed by Shoonya and the first installment is titled 'The Rise and Rise of Bengaluru Underworld'. Head Bush, set in the late ‘60s and 70s, will be a multilingual film and will be out in 2 parts. The film has music by director Charan Raj and Sunoi Velayudhan will be handling the camera. Dhananjaya and Ramco Somanna are producing the film under their respective home banners of Daali Pictures and Somanna Pictures. Popular writer Agni Sridhar, who is known to be privy to ins and outs of the Bengaluru underworld, has penned the screenplay of the film.

Popular Telugu actress Payal Rajput is the leading lady of the film, which will mark her debut in the Kannada industry. Head Bush will be released in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Dhananjaya, on the other hand, has a long string of exciting projects lined up for release under various different genres. He has already wrapped up Rohit Padaki's comedy-drama Ratnan Prapancha and is also gearing up for the release of his maiden production venture Badava Rascal. He also has Monsoon Raaga alongside Rachita Ram, Vijay Milton's Bairagi, Vijaya Prasad's Tothapuri, and Salaga.