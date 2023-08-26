Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and wife Prerna announce pregnancy, to welcome second child soon; VIDEO

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerna are all set to become parents again. The duo shared that they will be welcoming their second child very soon. The couple recently had a baby girl, who is all of10 months old. The exciting news was announced with a heartwarming video on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi puja. Dhruva Sarja took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the big news of the couple expecting another bundle of joy. The video is made around the jungle theme with Dhruva holding his daughter and standing in an air balloon with his pregnant wife, who sports a beautiful pink gown. Reportedly, she is six months pregnant already but had chosen to keep it secret until now. In the video, it is also mentioned that the couple will welcome their second child in September.

Sharing the video, the Martin actor wrote, Adding another set of tiny toes to our joyful chaos!” Jai Hanuman." Meghana Raj, wife of Chiranjeevi Sarja, also congratulated Dhruva Sarja and Prerna on their pregnancy. She also sent in her love and blessings to the soon-to-be-second-time-parents.

The actor has been keeping his private life very low-key on social media. In fact, he shared the first photo of his daughter in May, when she was seven months old. Although he revealed her face, the couple has not yet revealed her name Sharing the pic of his baby girl, he wrote on Instagram, "Hello Friends and family ! Sending you all lots of love.I am yet to be named. I am 7 months old now and cannot hold back to share my growing up journey. I am very eager, excited and happy to share a few pics from when i was a month old. I will be sharing more of my pictures and updates in future. Seeking your blessings. Jai Hanuman."

For the unversed, Dhruva Sarja and Prerana Shankar are childhood friends, who later got into a relationship. The couple got engaged on December 9, 2018, before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony in November 2019. In October 2022, they welcomed their first daughter.

