Kannada actor Diganth suffers neck injury in Goa, airlifted to receive treatment in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Diganth suffered a neck injury while he was on a vacation in Goa. According to reports, while he was holidaying with his family in Goa he suffered an injury to the neck. It is said that the actor hurt his neck while attempting to do a summersault. Soon, he was rushed to a private hospital in Goa for treatment.

However, Diganth is being airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment at Manipal hospital. More details about his health are awaited.

Diganth is ardent fitness enthusiastic and his Instagram feed is filled with workout videos and fitness. It is to be noted that he previously also suffered an injury in his right eye while shooting for Hindi film Ticket to Bollywood in 2017.

Meanwhile, Diganth married actress Aindrita Ray on 12 December 2018, after 10 years of courtship.

Diganth made his acting debut in Miss California in 2006. He is perhaps best known for his performance as "Doodhpeda" paired opposite Neethu in Gaalipata (2008). He is known for films like Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene and Parijatha which brought him much popularity and stardom.

He is currently awaiting for the release of his film Gaalipata 2, the sequel of Gaalipata, which catapulted him to popularity in the Kannada film industry. Gaalipata 2 releases in theatres on August 12.

