Kannada actor Diganth summoned for the second time by CCB in Sandalwood drugs case: Report

According to a news report by India Today, actor Diganth has been summoned again by the CCB. Previously, as per news reports, both Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray were summoned by the Central Crime Branch for questioning.

As per a news report by India Today, Kannada actor Diganth has been summoned again by the CCB. The news report states how the actor was previously summoned by the Central Crime Branch in relation to the Sandalwood drugs case. The Kannada actor was summoned by the CCB on September 16. Previously, as per news reports, both Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray were summoned by the Central Crime Branch in relation to the drugs racket in Sandalwood. Now, the latest news update states that apart from the questioning, the investigating agency has also seized gadgets from the couple to gather evidence.

The news reports state that the husband and wife, Diganth and Aindrita Ray had allegedly consumed drugs at parties. The news reports further go on to add that the Kannada actor was summoned based on the statements given by him on September 16. The news reports on the Sandalwood drugs case state that the Kannada actor and his wife had attended parties wherein drugs were consumed by them, and the CCB wants to know who invited the couple and who all were present there.

The news reports about the drugs racket state that Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray had known Rahul, who reportedly is an associate of Ragini Dwivedi. The actress was arrested in relation to the Sandalwood drugs case. Not just Ragini Dwivedi even Sanjjanaa Galrani was nabbed by the Central Crime Branch. The news reports further add that Santhosh Kumar, Akul Balaji and former MLA's son Yuvaraj had been summoned by the Central Crime Branch.

(ALSO READ: CCB seizes gadgets belonging to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray in the sandalwood drug racket: Report)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×