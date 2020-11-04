Kannada actor HG Somashekara Rao aka Somanna breathes his last at 86

Somashekara passed away in a private hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.

Veteran Kannada actor, author, theatre personality and writer, HG Somashekara Rao, who is popularly called known as Somanna, breathed his last on Tuesday due to age related illness. He was at a private hospital when he passed away and he was 86. Somanna is survived by his wife and two children. Somanna hailed from Chitradurga district of Karnataka. It is to be noted that his younger brother and veteran film actor, Dattanna had passed away last week and his younger sister died a month ago.

According to media reports, Somanna fell into depression after he lost his siblings. It was also reported that he was on his way to the hospital for a regular check-up when he suffered a heart attack. Somanna is best known for his acting in cult Kannada films. He is known for films like Accident, Mithileya Seeteyaru, Minchina Ota, Savithri, Harakeya Kuri and more. He also made won a Karnataka state award for the supporting role in the movie Harakeya Kuri.

He made his debut in the Kannada movie called Savithri. Somanna, who was also popularly known as HGS to his contemporaries, is also a noted writer and wrote about 25 books, including books like Somannana Stockninda and Innobarannu Ariyuva Bage. His death has come as yet another shock to the Kannada film industry. Celebrities and fans are taking to social media to express their condolence to the actor’s family.

