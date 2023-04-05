Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to join politics ahead of Karnataka elections?

Popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is currently in the headlines for reportedly joining politics. There have been reports that he will be joining Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Karnataka election. According to reports, the actor is likely to campaign for Karnataka ahead of the elections.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to make his grand political entry announcement, on April 5, in a press conference along with the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Although this would mark the Vikrant Rona star's first foray into politics, it is not clear if he will be joining the BJP party or any other party.

For the unversed, Sudeep, who is 51 years old, enjoys a massive base among the Karnataka audiences. His last release Vikrant Rona, which was a pan-Indian film, became a massive hit at the box office. After this, he has not yet announced his next. Looks like the actor will be focusing on politics in the meantime.



Kichcha Sudeep breaks silence about long break after Vikrant Rona and his upcoming films

Coming to his work terms, recently Kichcha Sudeep broke the silence about his long break after Vikrant. The actor took to Twitter and shared a note, which read, I took a break and this is my first break ever. I needed this break after VikrantRona, which was very tedious and strenuous amidst a severe covid time, and also the long schedule of BigBoss (OTT plus Tv). And the best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I`m happy in that zone. I was happy spending time wth KCC and with KB. I surely can say that it was a good break and a time well spent."

The actor has also informed that he locked three scripts for upcoming movies. The preparations for underway and added that the scripts demand a lot of homework, and the teams are working tirelessly to bring them to life. While he didn't reveal any further details about the films, he assured fans that announcements would be made soon.

