Kannada actor Mandeep Roy passes away at 73 due to heart attack
Mandeep Roy, who acted in above 500 films and was known for his comedy roles, passed away on Sunday after suffering heart attack in Bengaluru.
Veteran Kannada actor Mandeep passed away on Sunday. He suffered a heart attack and took his breath at the age of 72 in the wee hours. According to reports, he underwent treatment at the hospital for a heart attack in December as well. Many celebrities from the Kannada film industry paid their last respects to the late actor.
Mandeep Roy was laid to rest at the Hebbal Crematorium in the presence of family and friends. His mortal was kept for public viewing to pay homage at his residence. Mandeep’s daughter Akshatha spoke to News18 and informed her about her dad's death. She said, "Our father had a heart attack and is being treated in the ICU. Currently, his health is improving. Our family will discuss with the doctor whether he should undergo heart surgery or a stent."
Mandeep Roy was a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. He acted in the above 500 films in Kannada cinema. The actor predominantly acted in comic roles and was known for his amazing comic timing. Mandeep Roy made his debut in Sandalwood with Minchina Oota in 1982. Some of his films as an actor are Re (2016), Aaptha Rakshaka (2010), Amrithadhare (2005), Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu (2001), Nishkarsha (1993), and Kotigobba 2 (2016).
Mandeep Roy was last seen on the big screen in 2021. He acted in the Kannada film Auto Ramanna, which was directed by Auto Ramanna. The film features Honnavalli Krishna, Abhinaya, and Auto Ramanna as lead characters.
His death has left a void in the industry and has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and members of the film fraternity. Mandeep Roy was reportedly also known for his philanthropic work and played a major part in many charitable works.
