Kannada actor Mandeep Roy passes away at 73 due to heart attack

Veteran Kannada actor Mandeep passed away on Sunday. He suffered a heart attack and took his breath at the age of 72 in the wee hours. According to reports, he underwent treatment at the hospital for a heart attack in December as well. Many celebrities from the Kannada film industry paid their last respects to the late actor.

Mandeep Roy was laid to rest at the Hebbal Crematorium in the presence of family and friends. His mortal was kept for public viewing to pay homage at his residence. Mandeep’s daughter Akshatha spoke to News18 and informed her about her dad's death. She said, "Our father had a heart attack and is being treated in the ICU. Currently, his health is improving. Our family will discuss with the doctor whether he should undergo heart surgery or a stent."