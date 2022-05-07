Kannada actor Mohan Juneja passes away in Bengaluru; KGF: Chapter 2 team offers condolences

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja passed away at the age of 54, on Saturday after suffering from a prolonged illness. He acted over 100 films in his career, including in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. The actor was reportedly unwell since a long time and was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru hospital, as per the latest reports.

He acted over 100 films in his career, including in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. He was recently seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, and also had featured in the KGF: Chapter 1 as well. Mohan's dialogue in KGF 2 "The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He always comes alone. Monster," gained immense popularity.

Hombale films, which backed KGF: Chapter 2, condoled his death on Twitter. “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”

He was also known for his exceptional comic timing. Some of his memorable films also include Chellata, which established him as a household name. He was also a part of several television shows including Vitara.

Several actors and directors in Sandalwood took to social media to express their condolences toward the actor. His funeral will be held today evening in Bengalaru.

