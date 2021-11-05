Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar keeps his hopes high on upcoming film Rider

by I.A.N.S
   
Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar keeps his hopes high on upcoming film Rider
Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar keeps his hopes high on upcoming film Rider
Nikhil Kumar Gowda, a young Kannada actor, is banking on his upcoming film 'Rider,' which is set to be released in March of next year. Nikhil, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, wants to make a grand comeback in both Kannada and Telugu version of this romantic action entertainer.

The motion picture teaser, promo and songs have been well received by the audience. The film is directed by Vijaykumar Konda and produced by Chandrashekar Manoharan.

Kashmiri Pardeshi is the lead actress in the movie. 'KGF' fame Garuda Ram, noted actors Dattanna, Achyut Kumar, Chikkanna and Shivraj K.R. Pet are also in key roles.

Credits: I.A.N.S


