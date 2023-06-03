Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away at 39 due to heart attack

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away at 39. He breathed his last reportedly due to a heart attack on Friday night. According to reports, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and was declared dead by the doctors.

Nithin Gopi's untimely demise has left the sandalwood industry in shock and many offered condolences to family members. The actor was unmarried and living with his parents at an apartment in Bengaluru.

Nithin Gopi shared screen space with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in the film Hello Daddy as a child artist. He played the role of Vishuvardhan's son and received huge recognition from the audience. He also acted in films like Muthinantha Hendthi, Keralida Kesari, Nishabdha, Chirabandavya and many more.

Nithin was also seen playing a key role in the serial Punar Vivaha, which was produced by Shruthi Naidu. It was a popular serial with good TRP ratings. He also acted in a few episodes of the devotional serial Hara Hara Mahadev. The actor also acted in a few Tamil serials.

Nithin was also gearing up to direct a new serial and discussions were on with a prominent Kannada general entertainment channel.

Kannada celebs died of heart attack

Many celebs in Kannada including Puneeth Rajkumar, Lakshman, Mandeep Roy, Bullet Prakash, and others. A few days ago, Sandalwood was taken by shock after Sampath Raj died due to suicide. His close friend and co-actor Rajesh Dhruva said that Sampath's death is a prank gone wrong.

Rajesh Dhruva cited that Sampath wanted to threaten his wife so he decided to prank her by hanging but the result ended badly. He took to Instagram and shared a video, where he made a shocking revelation about Sampath's suicide. And it went viral in no time.

