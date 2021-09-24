Kannada actor & politician Nikhil Gowda welcomes baby boy; Calls it a 'very special moment' as he shares PIC

Kannada Actor and politician Nikhil Gowda has become a proud father as he welcomed a baby boy. On September 24, His wife Revathi has delivered the baby at a private hospital. Nikhil took to social media and shared a photo with the baby boy to announce the happy news to his fan and well-wishers.

Sharing the photo on social media, Nikhil wrote, "Happy to share this very special moment of our lives to the whole world. Love you my son."

According to reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine. Nikhil's father and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with his wife Anitha paid a visit to the hospital upon hearing the good news and welcome the new member to their family fold.

Nikhil spoke to Bangalore Times in an interview and said, "It is the best phase of one's life. I am very excited to be a dad. It's a new journey. I love kids, so I am doubly eager to welcome the new arrival in our lives. Both our families are also eager and excited as this is the first grandchild."

Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi in a low-key ceremony at a farmhouse in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April 2020.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & team to finish Goa schedule on September 30; Next to be shot overseas

On the work front, Nikhil rose to fame with his super hit film titled Seetharama Kalyana, which was released in 2019. The actor has completed work on his upcoming film Rider, which is now in its final leg of production. He also has another family entertainer film, which he will begin shooting next month.