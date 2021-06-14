Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is critical and on ventilator; Hospital releases statement

Meanwhile, according to reports, police has registered a case against Sanchari Vijay's friend Naveen who was riding the bike. Based on a complaint by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kuma's complaint, he has been booked for riding carelessly.

National award winner Sanchari Vijay, who is known for his noble work and non-controversial image, is on a ventilator and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. The Kannada actor met with a road accident on Friday and suffered major injuries in his leg and brain. He was the pillion rider while his friend Naveen was driving. As per the statement released by the hospital, immediate brain surgery was done to remove the clot in the brain.

Neurosurgeon Dr Arun Nayak, who performed the surgery in a statement said, "Sanchari Vijay was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). Immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage; currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support,” the doctor said. He further added that the actor is in a coma state and the next 48 hours are very critical. “We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment."

Check out the statement below:

Meanwhile, according to reports, police has registered a case against Sanchari Vijay's friend Naveen who was riding the bike. Based on a complaint by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kuma's complaint, he has been booked for riding carelessly.

Fans and celebs from the industry are sending prayers and get well soon wishes to the Kannada star on social media.

Credits :Twitter

