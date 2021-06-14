Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away; Kichcha Sudeep offers condolences

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident on Friday is no more. Kichcha Sudeep shared the news first on Twitter.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is no more. He was 38. The actor met with a road accident on Friday after which he underwent brain surgery. He was in a coma since, revealed the hospital in a statement. Kichcha Sudeep who was helping Vijay with his treatment at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru took to Twitter and shared the news about the same. He wrote, "Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.Very sad.Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.RIP."

"He (Vijay) was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). An immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage. Currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support. He continues to be in a coma state and is very critical. We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment,” said Dr Arun Naik in a statement released by the hospital.

Earlier, speaking to media, Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar revealed that family has decided to donate his organs. "Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him," Siddesh Kumar said while speaking to media.

Sanchari Vijay won National Film Award for Best Actor in 2015 for playing a transgender role in the Kannada film Naanu Avanalla Avalu. He has always been known for his humble and non-controversial image. He has been a part of Kannada films like Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi to name a few.

RIP, Sanchari Vijay!

