Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay suffers brain injuries in a road accident; Admitted to ICU

Reportedly, Vijay met with an accident on Friday while returning home on his bike. A few reports have quoted a doctor revealing he had a blood clot in the brain.

National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is currently critical and is admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital in Bengaluru. According to media reports, the actor has suffered major injuries in a road accident and is yet to regain consciousness. Reportedly, he met with an accident on Friday while returning home on his bike. A few reports have quoted a doctor revealing he had blood clot in the brain. "As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical,” a neurosurgeon Arun Nayak was quoted by new channels.

Sanchari Vijay won National Film Award for Best Actor in 2015 for playing a transgender role in the Kannada film Naanu Avanalla Avalu. He became 3rd Kannada actor to win the National award. He made his acting debut with the 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna and has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. He is also known for Kannada films like Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi to name a few.

Meanwhile, more updates on Sanchari Vijay's health condition are awaited.

Credits :IndianExpress

Share your comment ×