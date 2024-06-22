Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar shares DETAILS about his next film RC16 with Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has always enjoyed immense stardom in Karnataka; he recently extended his prominence after his cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Since then, the actor has also starred in a special appearance in Dhanush’s Captain Miller.

During one of his recent interviews, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects outside of the Kannada Film Industry, where he highlighted his role in Ram Charan’s RC16.

Shiva Rajkumar falls short of words talking about RC16

During the interview with B Ganapathi, Shiva Rajkumar spoke about his character in RC16, talking about how it is completely different. “The weight of that character is different. I do not know how he thought of that.”

Talking about Ram Charan, the veteran Kannada actor revealed, “Ram Charan was very happy to hear I was part of the project and said that he likes me a lot. I like Charan too; he is a very nice person and a great actor,” he expressed.

Further speaking about his character, the actor stated, “There is a purpose to that character, a certain uniqueness. Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s director, felt that there would be value in me playing that character.”

Then, talking about how the Uppena director narrated the idea of RC16 to him, Shiva Rajkumar revealed how the director sat with folded hands. “He narrated the story with his hands folded. I told him not to do that and to narrate it freely,” Shiva Rajkumar added.

Finally, speaking about the narration time, Shiva Rajkumar told the reporter, “He asked me only for 30 minutes. It took 1 hour and 30 minutes to narrate it. I heard the full story. His thought process itself is different.”

More about RC16

Judging by the passion with which everyone talks about RC16 and Buchi Babu Sana, it is clear that the director has cooked up something special for his second film. Even recently, actor Vijay Sethupathi spoke highly of the film and the director during a special interview for the film Maharaja.

RC16 stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, and has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. AR Rahman has been roped in as the film’s music director. According to reports, Charan is expected to undergo a massive physical transformation for his role in the movie.

