Kannada actor Shivarajkumar congratulates Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan honor; enjoys lunch with megastar

It is common knowledge that Megastar Chiranjeevi is now a proud recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award. Fans and well-wishers from various fields have showered their praises on the actor, with many celebrities visiting the Chiranjeevi’s residence to express their congratulations. The actor was also felicitated today along with the other Padma Awardees by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Today, Kannada actor and close friend of Chiranjeevi, Dr. Shivarajkumar visited the latter at his residence and conveyed his best wishes, leading to a wholesome interaction between the two stalwarts. Chiranjeevi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a compilation of pictures from their sweet interaction. The actor wrote in his post “Very touched that my Dear Shivarajkumar came all the way from Bangalore to congratulate me.”

Concluding his tweet, the actor wrote “Spent some wonderful time over lunch and fondly recalled our association and so many cherished memories with the legendary Rajkumar Garu and his entire family. Delighted”

In the pictures posted by Chiranjeevi, the duo could be seen bonding over some delicious food served by Chiranjeevi daughter’s, Sushmita Konidela.

Shivarajkumar visits Chiranjeevi in person to wish him on Padma Vibhushan

Advertisement

Rajkumar family’s close bond with Chiranjeevi and other celebrities

For the unaware, Chiranjeevi and the Rajkumar family have always shared a close bond. As a matter of fact, the legendary Rajkumar holds a significant place in the hearts of many celebrities in South India including the likes of Rajinikanth, Jr.NTR, Chiranjeevi, and so on.

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming movies

Coincidentally, Shivarajkumar will be playing a key role in Chiranjeevi’s son’s next untitled project RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Shivarajkumar will further be seen in the highly anticipated film Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. It was also recently announced that Shivarajkumar will be collaborating with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth Rao for a film.

If these above-mentioned movies were not impressive already, Shivarajkumar will also star in the sequel to R Chandru’s Kabzaa, titled Kabzaa 2 as well as in a film titled ‘45’ also starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty in the lead roles and directed by Arjun Janya.

ALSO READ: Inside Suriya and Jyotika's luxurious sea-facing Mumbai house as Kaathal actress introduces us to 'dearest Kobe'