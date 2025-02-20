Kannada actor Shreyas Manju gets into a car crash on his way to Vishnu Priya film promotions

Shreyas Manju, known for films like Padde Huli and Raana is coming to the theatres nearly three years later with a romance comedy, Vishnu Priya. However, an unfortunate incident occurred while traveling to Davanagere to promote the film.

On February 20, a day before the film’s release, Shreyas Manju was travelling to Davanagere when reportedly, a lorry crashed into his car. But according to reports by Banglore Times, it was fortunately just a minor accident and Shreyas Manju seems to be fine.

Reportedly, Shreyas was driving the car near Shira, in Tumkur, when a lorry hit his car. As can be seen from the images, the car was significantly damaged. A case has also been registered at the local police station and the investigation is currently underway.

We wish Shreyas Manju a speedy recovery and hope that his film Vishnu Priya emerges as a massive success as it gears up for its release in theatres on February 21, 2025.

Vishnu Priya is an upcoming Kannada language romance comedy starring Shreyas Manju, Priya Prakash Varrier, Achut Rao, Suchendra Prasad, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by V. K. Prakash with music by Gopi Sundar.

Vishnu Priya has been touted as a heartwarming 90s love story, filled with love and romance. According to the plot revealed by the makers, the film attempts to highlight trust as the cornerstone of love and relationships.

Additionally, the film also explores the challenges of misunderstandings, the strength of friendship, and the value of family bonds. As is the case with commercial entertainers, the film also offers a fair dosage of great action set pieces and melodious musical numbers, promising a wholesome family entertainer.

Vishnu Priya has been produced by Shreyas Manju’s father K. Manju under the K. Manju Cinemass banners. Vinod Bharati and Suresh Urs have handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.