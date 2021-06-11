Kannada actor Suresh Chandra passes away due to COVID 19 complications

Reportedly, Suresh Chandra failed to respond to the treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A lot of Indian celebrities lost have their lives due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Noted director and cinematographer KV Anand, actor Pandu, Kannada film producer Ramu and Tamil moviemaker Thamira among others lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last few months. Now in another shocking and heartbreaking news, Kannada actor Suresh Chandra has passed away due to the same reasons. Reportedly, he failed to respond to the treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The sudden demise of the actor has left many in a state of shock. Suresh Chandra is known for his negative roles in films like Cheluvina Chittara and Ugramm and has also been a part of movies like Kichcha Huccha, Rana, Shyloo and Junglee among other 50 films. Suresh Chandra began his career as a journalist before entering the film industry.

Other Sandalwood celebs like Renuka Sharma, Mastan, Srinivas, Shankananda Aravind and Naveen Kumar have succumbed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

