Kannada actor Upendra apologizes for casteist remarks on Dalits after backlash, police complaint

Kannada actor Upendra has caught headlines for his controversial remarks on Dalits during his recent live show on Facebook. The actor went live on Facebook and Instagram on the occasion of his political party Prajaakeeya anniversary and made a comment on Dalits. Following this, he received a massive backlash, which led to filing an FIR and apology letter as well.

During the Facebook Live session, Upendra said, "Change can happen only with innocent hearts. I wish for innocent hearts to join us and speak up. Their suggestions will benefit us. They won't speak carelessly or insult someone. There are some who have a lot of time on their hands. They comment on whatever comes to their mind. Can't do anything about them. If there's a town, it will have Dalits. Similarly, these kinds of people also exist. Let's ignore them. Let's not read those comments. Patriotism is when you love people.”

Soon after his comments went viral, netizens fired him with trolls. After the backlash and police complaint, the actor reportedly deleted the video and apologized on social media. He wrote, "I used a proverb in Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today. As soon as I find it hurting many people's feelings, I will delete that live video from my social media. And sorry for his word."

About Upendra Rao's politics and acting career

Upendra joined politics in 2017. He joined the political party Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha, before quitting the party in March 2018 due to internal differences. Later, he formed his party named Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP), which represents the workers.

Upendra is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Buddhivanta. It is a sequel to his 2008 film Buddhivanta. Buddhivanta-2 is all set to release on September 15. He is making a comeback as a director with a multi-crore Kannada movie titled UI. Although the synopsis of the film remains under wraps, the makers have divulged that UI will be nothing short of a technical marvel.