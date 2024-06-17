Kannada actor Upendra demands transparent inquiry into Renuka Swamy’s murder case amid Darshan's arrest; pens a note

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, anxiety which could be triggering for some readers.

A few days ago, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, and actress Pavithra Gowda, along with a few others, were detained by the Bengaluru police. The actor was arrested along with his alleged partner in connection to the murder case of Renuka Swamy, a Chitradurga native.

Several celebrities including Ram Gopal Varma and Divya Spandana have already reacted to the case. Now, Kannada filmmaker and actor Upendra has put forth his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Upendra reacts to Darshan’s alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case

Upendra demanded that the ongoing Darshan controversy around the Renuka Swamy murder case requires a transparent inquiry as the whole of India is following the case closely. The actor further expressed that he is awaiting an impartial decision and justice in the trial of this high-profile case.

“There is a lot of anxiety and suspicion among Renuka Swamy’s family, the general public, the media, and Darshan’s fans. Speculations are rife but in any case, the video footage of the trial and all the details of the witnesses should be shared by the police to the concerned families,” Upendra wrote, demanding a transparent inquiry, in a note, written in Kannada, on X.

The actor further explained how this should become the new norm for any high-profile case as technology has become advanced enough to conduct live telecasts to the public. “The trial of a public figure should be held in public with full transparency. Tampering with evidence, interference by influential people, and corruption will be exposed,” he wrote.

Upendra concluded by stating that all the parties involved will have much more respect for the police and the media and there will be no confusion and justice will be served, rest assured.

More details about the Renuka Swamy murder case amid Darshan’s arrest

The shocking case which contains chilling details about the murder has sent shivers across Karnataka. The arrest came after Renuka Swamy’s mother claimed that her son was murdered. Following this, an investigation was conducted and the Bengaluru police identified Darshan and his gang as the main suspects.

The investigation is currently ongoing with new revelations emerging from the case. According to certain reports, Darshan is believed to have been present during the murder case, with post-mortem reports indicating electrical shocks and blunt force wounds to the head.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

