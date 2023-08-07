Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies from cardiac arrest during vacation in Bangkok

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away due heart attack. She breathed her while holidaying in Bangkok. This news has sent shockwaves among her family and the Sandalwood industry. The tragedy occurred just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

The incident took place in Thailand yesterday while she was returning from shopping during her vacation. She suffered a massive heart attack. Spandana was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok after suffering cardiac arrest. Despite the doctor's efforts, she couldn't be survived. It is said that she had low blood pressure and a heart attack.

Spandana's family collects body from Bangkok, the funeral tomorrow

Spandana's family was informed by Thailand officials about the shocking news. Raghavendra's family has informed that the mortal remains of Spandana Vijay Raghavendra will be brought to Bangalore tomorrow. Her husband is reportedly already in Bangkok. Spandana's father, BK Shivaram, also departed for Bangkok to bring her body back to India. Her mortal remains are expected to be repatriated on Tuesday. The last rites will take place tomorrow as well.

Vijaya Raghavendra fell in love with Spandana, the daughter of retired police officer Shivaram, and married her on August 26, 2007. The couple also have a son named Shaurya and also a son. In fact, Spandana also acted in a cameo role in the movie 'Apoorva,' which was released in 2016.

Vijay Raghavendra's brother of Puneeth Rajkumar

Meanwhile, Vijay Raghavendra was all set to begin the promotions of his upcoming film Kadda, which is scheduled for release on August 25. However, with this personal loss, the film might be postponed as well. For the unversed, Vijay is the cousin of the late Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. He also passed away in October 2021 due to a heart attack.

Puneeth Rajkumar died at 46 after suffering a massive heart attack despite being super fit and healthy. The family is still heartbroken and coping with the huge void even after 2 years of his death.

