Kannada actors Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya tie the knot in Mysuru; See viral PICS

Kannada actors Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya are finally married now. The couple tied the knot, on January 25, in the presence of family and friends. The nuptials took place in Mysuru between the auspicious muhurth of early morning. Although the couple are yet to share pics officially, a few photos have surfaced on social media platforms. Kannada actor Dhananjaya attended the wedding of Vasishta and Hariprriya and shared a pic. He is seen posing with newlyweds. The couple opted for traditional outfits in saree and mundu.

Hariprriya recently shared a few adorable pics from the Haldi ceremony with Vasishta. The couple twinned in white traditional outfits for the Haldi ceremony. The pics gives a glimpse of their PDA-filled moments and they are super cute. Take a look at Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya's wedding pics here:



In December, Hariprriya and Vasishta got engaged. Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya flaunted their lion and lioness rings as they posed for pics. Sharing the engagement pics on social media, Hariprriya wrote, "A little something more than usual is our thing I'm so in love with what's going to be my second name "Simha" I wanted our engagement rings to reflect it. A ring that we're going to sport the rest of our lives has got to be special!! We zeroed in on a custom made design with a lion and a lioness engraved on it. We had graphic designers work on these beautiful rings shaped like an octagon and an oval. I absolutely love how they turned out!!"

Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya's love story Recently, the relationship rumours began when netizens spotted Vasishta in a video of Hariprriya getting her nose pierced in a traditional ceremony. The couple were clicked together at the Bengaluru airport. The two were spotted walking hand in hand in twinning white outfits at the airport. Reportedly, the couple headed to Dubai for their wedding shopping and to enjoy a short vacation. Vasishta and Hariprriya reportedly met on the sets of Evaru, remake Yada Yadah and claim it was love at first sight for both.

