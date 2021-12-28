Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva secretly gets engaged; Shares a photo with her partner

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva is in the news for her personal life. The actress recently shared a photo with her partner on Instagram and captioned it, "Dream Came True Like A Dream", followed by the hashtag #engaged. One can see in the photo, Aditi and her partner are holding each other's hand while she flaunts her engagement ring.

The comment section of her post is filled with congratulatory messages. Aditi has not revealed the name or any other details about her partner but reportedly, her fiance hails from her hometown, Davanagere, and is a businessman.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Aditi Prabhudeva has films like Old Monk, Thothapuri, and Andodittu Kala with Vinay Rajkumar. She was last seen in Manoj P Nadalumane's horror-fantasy drama Female Superhero with Aana. The film was released on December 17th. The entire film was shot in and around Bengaluru and also sees Sunil Puranik, Prerna Kambam, and Chethan Gandharva in the supporting cast.

