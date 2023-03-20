Kannada actress Anu Prabhakar talks about her divorce for first the time in 12 years

Popular Kannada actress Anu Prabhakar's personal life has always been the talk of the town. The actress has hit the headlines this time again as she opens up about her first marriage. Anu was first married to Krishnakumar (the son of yesteryear actress Jayanthi), in 2002. After being together for 12 years, they parted ways in 2014. Anu then got married to her co-star Raghu Mukherjee in 2016 and they are blessed with a baby girl, Nandana.

Now, for the first time in her interaction with Kannada media, Anu Prabhakar has opened up about her divorce with Krishnakumar. She revealed how Jayanthi didn't want her to quit acting after marriage. Her reaction in Kannada, loosely translates to, "I have not talked about the breakup of my first marriage so far. Now I’m telling you because you’re asking. At first, they took good care of me when I got married to Krishnakumar, son of actress Jayanthi. But actress Jayanthi told me that she should not give up acting even after marriage. I was forced to wear modern clothes. I don’t want 3rd person to come between husband and wife."

"Whoever it is. I was disheartened by this. Life is only once. Live it happily and joyfully. Don’t live with pain in your mind. That’s why I broke my first marriage," she added.

Photo of Anu Prabhakar with her husband Raghu Mukherjee

