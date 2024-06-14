Kannada actress Divya Spandana REACTS to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s recent controversy around Renuka Swamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada star and former MP Divya Spandana, aka Ramya, recently took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts on the arrest of actor Darshan. Starting off from her own experience of dealing with online trolls and how netizens berated her, the actress highlighted how these situations should be dealt with legally.

In a story she shared on IG, the actress said, “No one is above the law. No one should take law into their hands. You don't go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice.”

Divya Spandana’s reactions towards Renuka Swamy’s murder

Talking more in-depth on the issue, the former parliamentary member said how many actors on social media, including herself, have to face such trolls in filthy languages. Divya Spandana further added how not even families and children of celebrities are spared from such situations.

Moreover, talking about her own experience in life, the actress added how she herself has taken back complaints against such people, citing that she is more compassionate in their situations. The actress explained how she considered the fact of them being young and letting them go with just a warning.

In conclusion, the actress also added her gratitude towards the Bengaluru police and hoped their actions would reinstate the faith of the people in law and order.

See Divya Spandana's Instagram story:

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa’s latest controversy?

Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda were recently apprehended by the Bengaluru police on the grounds of murder charges. According to reports, 33-year-old Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made some derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her.

This inspired her to seek a resolution from her alleged lover, and Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa instigated the murder. The latter, using his henchmen, got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his own garage with multiple weapons. Afterward, the victim’s body was disposed of in a storm drainage.

As the alleged murder charges are currently being investigated, both the actors are under police custody.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

