Is Kannada actress Prema getting married again? Here's what the actress has to say

Prema took to social media and stated that she is happy alone and is not ready for the marriage. She also added that her health is fine while rubbishing the rumours of her getting married again.

Speculations have been doing rounds that Kannada actress Prema is ready for the second marriage and is planning to tie the knot soon. After getting married to her first husband, Jeevan Appachu, Prema chose to keep herself away from the acting world. Well, she is back in the news for her second marriage. Since reports about her second marriage have taken social media by storm, the Sr. actress decided to clarify the same. "These reports are false, and I am keeping well," Prema reacted.

Prema took to social media and stated that she is happy alone and is not ready for the marriage. She also added that her health is fine while rubbishing the rumours of her getting married again. 'My health is also good at the moment," Prema clarified. Prema and her former husband had several issues in their marriage, which led to divorce. She had married businessman Jeevan Appachu in 2006 and they filed for divorce in 2016. There were also rumours in 2013 that she was suffering from cancer.

However, back then, she assured her fans that she is fit and fine. She told Indiaglitz, "It is all nonsense. I am hale and healthy. I am having a good family life with my husband. I am doing Yoga to keep a good condition of health. I am not accepting regular roles that are coming to me. I am looking for a role that has creativity and strength like what Smitha Patil and have done in their professional career."

Prema has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu language flicks as a lead actress. It was the Rajkumar family who introduced her to the industry with the film Savyasachi co-starring Shivaraj Kumar. She has shared screen space with many biggies like Vishnuvardhan, superstar Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapati Babu, Krishna, Ravichandran, Mohan Babu, Saikumar and Ramesh Aravind among others.

She was a leading Kannada actress at the turn of the century and has received the Karnataka State Film Award. In 2017, she made her comeback in Upendra matte baa.

Credits :Filmibeat

Share your comment ×