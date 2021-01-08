Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy summoned by the Central Crime Branch in an alleged cheating case

The CCB is investigating how and why Radhika allegedly received Rs 75 lakh from accused Yuvraj Swamy.

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy, who is also known as the estranged wife of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has hit the headlines after her name got involved in an alleged cheating case. According to media reports, she has been summoned in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in a probe of receiving Rs 75 lakh from accused Yuvraj Swamy. Reportedly, Yuvraj Swamy, who claimed to be from a right-wing organisation, has duped many VVIPs, actors and politicians. While he is already arrested in the case, the CCB is investigating how and why Radhika allegedly received Rs 75 lakh from Yuvraj Swamy.

Radhika first received Rs 15 Lakhs and later Rs 60 Lakhs for a film, which was being produced by Yuvraj. India Today quoted Radhika saying, "I knew Yuvraj since 17 years and he was close to my father. I didn't know what his background was or how he cheated people which I'm getting to know now." The report also states that she received this amount before lockdown in early 2020. CCB has summoned her regarding the same and to know why and how the transaction of Rs 75 Lakhs was done.

Radhika started her acting career with the Kannada film Neela Megha Shama in 2002. With back to back flops initially, Radhika subsequently began to work in Tamil cinema. She has also acted in a couple of Telugu films.

Radhika married Ratan Kumar in 2000, but later parted ways. She apparently then married HD Kumaraswamy in 2006 in a secret marriage. However, Kumaraswamy remained tight-lipped about Radhika since the start and is till now. However, the news about their relationship hit the headlines after a few photos of them celebrating their daughter's birthday went viral. They are said to have a daughter named Shamika together.

