Kannada actress Radhika Sarathkumar slips while dancing, video goes viral on the Internet; WATCH

Radhika Sarathkumar, popularly known as Kutty Radhika, was one of the popular actresses in the Kannada film industry. The actress, who has been away from showbiz, is quite an active social media user and often shares and interacts with fans with her videos and pics. Now, Radhika Kutty is in the headlines currently for her latest dance video that she shared on her Instagram handle.

Radhika Kumaraswamy took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of practicing dance in a studio. However, what caught the attention is she suddenly lost her balance while dancing and fell. The video has gone viral on social media.

Radhika's dance videos often go viral on social media platforms. Earlier, Radhika Kumaraswamy shared a video of her dancing in front of the beach on Instagram. Radhika Kumaraswamy stepped to rapper Badshah's song 'Jugnu' and danced to the beat of the song and it went viral.

Meanwhile, Radhika started her acting career with the Kannada film Neela Megha Shama (2002) when she had just completed her ninth class. Radhika's first release as a lead actress was Ninagagi, opposite Vijay Raghavendra, and Tavarige Baa Tangi, starring Shivrajkumar, which followed both films were highly successful ventures.

On the personal front, after Radhika's first husband, Ratan Kumar passed away in August 2002, following a heart attack, in November 2010, she married HD Kumaraswamy, former chief Minister of Karnataka. The couple made a revelation that they also have a daughter, who was born in 2006 and is named Shamika.

