Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi gives a tampered urine sample during drug test: Report
As per a news report by India Today, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi reportedly gave a tampered urine sample to the medical staff while undergoing a drug test. The actress was later on asked to give another sample for testing.
Credits :india today
