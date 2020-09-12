  1. Home
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi gives a tampered urine sample during drug test: Report

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi reportedly gave a tampered urine sample to the medical staff while undergoing a drug test. The actress was reportedly asked to give another sample for testing.
4924 reads Mumbai
South,Ragini Dwivedi
As per a news report by India Today, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi reportedly gave a tampered urine sample to the medical staff while undergoing a drug test. The actress was later on asked to give another sample for testing.

