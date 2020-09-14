  1. Home
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi sent to 14 days judicial custody post her arrest in the drugs case: Report

Ragini Dwivedi was produced in court via video conference. The news report further adds that the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Bengaluru sent the actress to 14 days of judicial custody.
Ragini Dwivedi
As per the latest news report, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been sent to 14 days judicial custody. The actress was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 4. The latest news update states that Ragini Dwivedi was produced in court via video conference. The news report further adds that the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Bengaluru sent the actress to 14 days custody after her arrest. Furthermore, the Central Crime Branch has reportedly arrested seven people out of the 12 persons who were accused in the drugs case. 

The news reports also state that four other individuals who were also accused in the drugs racket were also sent to judicial custody. The news reports also mention that Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has requested medical treatment for her back pain which was eventually denied by the court. The news reports go on to add that the actress Ragini Dwivedi has been in custody for around 11 days. 

The news reports state that Ragini Dwivedi previously tampered with her urine sample while undergoing the dope test. The news reports also state that the actress mixed water with her urine sample so that the results come out incorrect. The actress was reportedly throwing tantrums while the medical staff was trying to take her medical test. The actress was finally made to redo the test. The authorities also took a sample of Ragini Dwivedi's hair follicles to determine if she had used drugs recently.

