Kannada actress records video of herself as she commits suicide; Accuses her lover

According to media reports, Kannada actress Chandana recorded a video of herself consuming poison and also revealed in the video why she took this drastic step.

In a shocking incident, Kannada film and television actress Chandana committed suicide in Bengaluru on Monday morning. According to media reports, she recorded a video of herself consuming poison and also revealed in the video why she took this drastic step. The Sandalwood actress accused her lover Dinesh, who is currently missing. The Sandalwood actress was rushed to the private hospital but died without getting any treatment. Meanwhile, police is investigating the matter after a video of Chandana having poison surfaced on social media.

According to a report in IB Times, Chandana and Dinesh were dating each other for the past five years. However, Dinesh wanted to marry the actress only if he got an official marriage proposal from her parents' side. Reportedly, Chandana's family had visited Dinesh's house but things turned worse. Dinesh's family made insulting comments on Chandana after which she took the drastic step. In the video, she reveals about Dinesh being unhappy and how she could not take the rejection.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Dinesh and his family members for cheating Chandana. The Saddagunte Palya Police Station is looking into the matter.

Credits :IB Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×