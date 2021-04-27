Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe murders her brother after he allegedly opposed her relationship; Gets ARRESTED

Reportedly, Shanaya's boyfriend Niyazahemed Katigar has also been arrested in connection to this murder case.

In one of the most shocking news ever that has shaken the entire Kannada film industry, actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested in connection to the murder of her own brother, Rakesh Katwe. The actress killed her 32-year-old brother Rakesh Katwe after he allegedly opposed her love affair. His decapitated head was found in the Devaragudihal forest area while the other parts of the body were found in other locations. Reportedly, Shanaya's boyfriend Niyazahemed Katigar has also been arrested in connection to this murder case.

According to a report in a New Indian Express, the Dharwad district police have arrested 4 suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19). A few reports state the shocking incident was plotted at Shanaya and victim Rakesh's house in Hubballi. He was strangled to death. The police are still investigating the case while Shanaya Katwe has been sent into judicial custody. As per the initial reports, Rakesh opposed Niyazahemed and Shanaya's love affair. This prompted Shanaya and her boyfriend Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

Talking about her films, Shanaya made her acting debut in the Kannada film Idam Premam Jeevanam in 2018. He was recently seen in the adult comedy Ondu Ghanteya Kathe recently.

