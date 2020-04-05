Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend booked for rash driving amid lockdown

Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh met with a car accident at around 3 AM amid lockdown. According to media reports, the accident happened in the wee hours of Saturday.

Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh met with a car accident at around 3 AM amid lockdown. According to media reports, the accident happened in the wee hours of Saturday after the crashed into a pillar of the railway underbridge in Vasanthnagar. The dup left their car at the spot and rushed to a nearby private hospital. They got their first aid done and left from the hospital stating they will approach their family doctors to continue further treatment. A case of rash driving on a public way (IPC 279), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC 337) and section 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against them.

“The car had KSP Clear Pass pasted on it. We are checking the purpose for which the car pass was obtained. Details of who was driving are also being ascertained. It is not clear what made them step out during the lockdown. If it is found that they had come out for a joy ride in violation of the lockdown orders, a case will be registered against them under NDMA. The traffic police have taken up a suo-moto case,” Bangalore Mirror quoted BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic).

Reportedly, the actress stepped out of her house to buy medicine after she suffered severe stomach pain early morning on April 4. In her statement to India Today, she mentioned calling her friends Lokesh and Dawn Thomas (who had a curfew pass) to take her to a hospital nearby. The police are investigating the case.

