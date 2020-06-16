Kannada actress Shubha Poonja to marry her entrepreneur boyfriend in December; See Pics

  1. Home
Kannada actress Shubha Poonja is also set to marry to entrepreneur boyfriend Sumanth Billava in December. The actress is looking forward to a grand wedding if the situation allows.
A lot of South Indian celebrities got married amid lockdown.  Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma last month while producer Dul Raju also tied the knot in a low key wedding. These weddings were attended only by a few family members of the bride and groom. Well, a lot of celebs are now looking forward to their grand wedding in November and December. Kannada actress Shubha Poonja is also set to marry to entrepreneur boyfriend Sumanth Billava in December. The actress is looking forward to a grand wedding if the situation allows. 

In a conversation with TOI, Shubha Poonja revealed,  "Everyone will be invited to the wedding in December, which will, hopefully, be a grand affair, provided the pandemic abates and people can come and bless us." Shubha Poonja also shared that she met Sumanth Billava during one of the events that he was also a part of. They instantly connected and after being into a relationship for a few years, the couple decided to seek permission from their parents to get married. 

Sharing the news with her fans on Instagram along with the photos with his boyfriend, Shubha wrote, "Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I'm going to get married to .... sumanth billava .I know I'm sharing it a day late .... but here it is ... and will be getting married after the lock down probably in December." 

On the work front, Shubha Poonja will kick-star work on the post-production of Tridevi, her first film as an executive producer. She also has one more film titled, Rhymes that will see her playing a television reporter’s character.

