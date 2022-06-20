Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal surgery goes wrong; Photo of a swollen face goes VIRAL

Kannada actress Swati Sathish recently underwent root canal surgery and suffered a major physical setback. The right side of her face totally got swollen, leaving her unrecognizable. The actress thought it was a side effect as doctors mentioned but even after 20 days as the swelling hasn't reduced.

Now, according to reports, Swathi has accused the clinic where she got treatment for medical negligence and is also said to be considering filing a legal notice. However, the actress has not put an official statement for now.

Swati is heartbroken due to the current condition on her face as it could take a toll on her career. The actress reportedly has many movies lined up and is unable to go out and promote owing to her swollen face post the surgery. She is now said to be taking treatment for her swollen face from a different hospital.

It is also worth mentioning that Kannada actress Chethana Raj has reportedly passed away while undergoing plastic surgery. The actress got admitted to the hospital on May 16 for fat-free surgery, which went wrong and affected her health. She reportedly faced minor changes in her health post-surgery as water in her body began accumulating in her lungs.

