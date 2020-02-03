Kannada Bigg Boss 7 grand finale: Social media on fire as Sanam Shetty bags the title

After Shine Shetty won the Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 title, his fans took to social media and congratulated him for his performance.

Bigg Boss sensation Shine Shetty had won the title of Bigg Boss 3 – Kannada during the show’s grand finale which happened on Sunday. Shine, who was into food truck business before his participation in the show, is one of the most favorite contestants in the house. Even since he set foot inside the house, it has been a wonderful journey for Shine and he made sure that he did not leave any stones unturned to win the title and the trophy. The show, which was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, created a huge fan base to Shine Shetty.

While Kuri Prathap is the first runner-up, Vasuki Vaibhav has ended at the third place. It is to be noted that the winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada was also presented with a car, apart from a trophy and the prize amount of Rs 50 lakh. The winner was also presented with an amount of Rs 11 lakh from the show’s sponsors. The runner-up Kuri Prathap has walked away with Rs 6 lakh. Vasuki Vaibhav was presented with an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The grand finale was aired for two days, with lots of power packed performances. While fans were happy to see Shine take home the trophy, they all took to social media to express their happiness.

#KuriPrathap expression was so kind ,proves his innocence yet again !!! Both of them deserved to win #biggbosskannada7 but still #shineshetty woah!!! — Sumukh Kashyap (@SumukhKashyap1) February 3, 2020

There is only one reality show that triumphs in every language and that is Bigg Boss..

Kannada's biggest reality show @ColorsKannada is #BBK7.. The winner of this season #ShineShetty I heartly congratulate you for winning the title.. I wish your life shines brighter than ever.. — Nish (@profilenamenish) February 3, 2020

I loved #DeepikaDas and even #ShineShetty they played awsome I think shine deserve it by his game and talent love u shine u win million hearts and keep going and keep wining this is a great success of winning BB title and win million hearts u did Congo@KicchaSudeep#bbk7finale pic.twitter.com/UBdPCjQCSA — Salman (@Salman48504196) February 2, 2020

Shines story about his premier padmini was so emotional. Shines mom deserved the car much more than anyone. I am super excited Shine could earn it for his mom. #ShineShetty — Mili (@Mili109876Mili) February 2, 2020

Congratulations #ShineShetty on being a winnerof #BBK7 Much deserved to b

Congratulations #KuriPratap well played

More congratulations to @vasukivaibhav who was deserved to b a but more than this u have won thousands of hearts with ur songs @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/w2GUCUFAFf — Venkatesh Bharadwaj (@VBharadwaj02) February 2, 2020

Totally, 20 contestants including Gurulingaswamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Kuri Prathap, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha Satyanarayan, RJ Prithvi, Vasuki Vaibhav, Rakha Somashekhar, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Kottur, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Kishan Bilagali, Chandan Achar, Priyanka Shivanna, Harish Raj and Bhoomi Shetty took part in the show.

