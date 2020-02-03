Kannada Bigg Boss 7 grand finale: Social media on fire as Sanam Shetty bags the title

After Shine Shetty won the Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 title, his fans took to social media and congratulated him for his performance.
Kannada Bigg Boss 7 grand finale: Social media on fire as Sanam Shetty bags the title
Bigg Boss sensation Shine Shetty had won the title of Bigg Boss 3 – Kannada during the show’s grand finale which happened on Sunday. Shine, who was into food truck business before his participation in the show, is one of the most favorite contestants in the house. Even since he set foot inside the house, it has been a wonderful journey for Shine and he made sure that he did not leave any stones unturned to win the title and the trophy. The show, which was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, created a huge fan base to Shine Shetty.

While Kuri Prathap is the first runner-up, Vasuki Vaibhav has ended at the third place. It is to be noted that the winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada was also presented with a car, apart from a trophy and the prize amount of Rs 50 lakh. The winner was also presented with an amount of Rs 11 lakh from the show’s sponsors. The runner-up Kuri Prathap has walked away with Rs 6 lakh. Vasuki Vaibhav was presented with an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The grand finale was aired for two days, with lots of power packed performances. While fans were happy to see Shine take home the trophy, they all took to social media to express their happiness.

Totally, 20 contestants including Gurulingaswamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Kuri Prathap, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha Satyanarayan, RJ Prithvi, Vasuki Vaibhav, Rakha Somashekhar, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Kottur, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Kishan Bilagali, Chandan Achar, Priyanka Shivanna, Harish Raj and Bhoomi Shetty took part in the show. 

