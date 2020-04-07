Kannada comedian and actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44; Kichcha Sudeep, Kriti Kharbanda offer condolences

Bullet Prakash Death: The South Indian film industry has lost one of the most versatile actors. Known for portraying comic roles, Bullet Prakash passed away on April 6.

In a piece of heartbreaking news, the South Indian film industry has lost one of the most versatile actors. Known for portraying comic roles, Bullet Prakash, who was admitted to a private hospital under critical condition passed away on April 6. He was 44. The actor took his last breath yesterday in the evening due to multi-organ failure. "Prakash passed away in the evening (4.45 p.m.) due to multi-organ failure, including liver and kidneys after he was put on a ventilator earlier in the day," a hospital spokesman told IANS. As earlier we reported, he was admitted to the hospital under critical condition and was kept on the ventilator.

He was taken to the hospital near Cunningham road in the city centre on March 31. Yesterday, while interacting with the Kannada media, Prakash's son showed the confidence of his father recovering and requested his fans not to worry. Actor's wife also requested fans to stop spreading false news about his health and wish for a speedy recovery. Despite all the efforts, the doctors could not stable his health status as vital organs were in serious condition.

Many celebrities and fans took to social media and offered condolences. Actress Kriti Kharabanda tweeted, "So so saddened by the sudden demise of bulletprakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts!."

So so saddened by the sudden demise of bulletprakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can't believe he's gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts!

Actor Dhananjaya also took to Twitter and shared a picture of Bullet Prakash.

Rest In peace sir#BulletPrakash

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep also penned a note as the industry lost one of the talented actors. The actor also mentioned that how due to lockdown, the industry friends can't even visit his house to pay last respect. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad tat We the industry n friends can't even visit his house to see him for one last time. U were fun n a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one. Will miss u my friend . Rest in peace. Will always luv u."

Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad tat We the industry n friends can't even visit his house to see him for one last time.

U were fun n a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one.

Will miss u my friend .

Rest in peace.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 6, 2020

Many Sandalwood celebrities took to social media and offered their condolences as they can't visit their place due to lockdown in the country to fight the battle against coronavirus.

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who shared the screen space with Prakash in Mehboob wrote, "#BulletPrakash Sir Super Talented Actor ..... It was wonderful working with you in #mehbooba ..... Great soul...Rest in Peace sir ... may god give strength to your family."

#BulletPrakash Sir Super Talented Actor ..... It was wonderful working with you in #mehbooba ..... Great soul...Rest in Peace sir ... may god give strength to your family.

pic.twitter.com/USq5Nys7E3 — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) April 6, 2020

Actress Parul Yadav, who is in shock after hearing the news of Prakash's demise, tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing of Shri. Bullet Prakash. I have fond memories of working with him in Bachchan. My condolences to the family at this difficult time.."

Sad to hear of the passing of Shri. Bullet Prakash. I have fond memories of working with him in Bachchan. My condolences to the family at this difficult time..

According to media reports, surgery to lose weight might have cost his life. Reportedly, he had lost more than 30 kgs in the last five months and this has affected his health, resulting in a liver infection and gastric issues as well.

Here's what actress Priyanka Upendra tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of Bullet Prakash avaru..May his soul find peaceOm Shanti."

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of Bullet Prakash avaru..May his soul find peaceOm Shanti

To unreversed, he earned the nickname 'Bullet', because he rides bullet motorbike. In 2015, Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has appeared in films such as Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014) among many. He had also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 2.

He has shared screen space with Kannada cinema's biggies like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Sudeep.

RIP, Prakash

