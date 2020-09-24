Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar passes away while filming in Bengaluru after suffering cardiac arrest

The film’s shooting was happening in Bannerghatta and after Rockline Sudhakar collapsed, he was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Veteran Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar passes away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Though he is known for his roles as a comedian, the actor has also done remarkable performance as villain and father figure. He was filming for Kannada film Sugarless on Wednesday, when he collapsed on the sets of the film. According to Sugarless’ Production Controller Naresh, Rockline Sudhakar fell unconscious when he was preparing for his portion with his makeup artist.

The film’s shooting was happening in Bannerghatta and after he collapsed, he was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead. Apparently, the actor was infected with COVID-19 three months ago. According to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President DR Jairaj, he was admitted to the hospital and had recovered from the infection. Before getting infected with the virus, Sudhakar also had a heart surgery prior to getting COVID-19.

Jairaj was quoted as saying by The News Minute, “He had an existing heart condition and the doctors said that he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought dead to the hospital. He acted in so many films and may his soul rest in peace.” His career in the Kannada entertainment started when was working as the driver to film producer Rockline Venkatesh. Sudhakar worked as a driver to producer Venkatesh when the production of Kannada TV serial Ashavadigalu was happening. His debut film was in a side role in Malashree’s film Belli Modagalu, which was released in 1992.

