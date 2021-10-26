Kannada film Dollu bags Dada Saheb Phalke award

Kannada movie Dollu, directed by Sagar Puranki has received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for Best Kannada movie at the Innovative International film festival. The film starred Karthik Mahesh and Nidhi Hegde in lead roles, which marked their debut in Sandalwood.

Earlier too, Dollu was selected to premiere t the Dhaka Film Festival. The film was produced by Pavan Wadeyar and Apeksha Purohit. It is based on Dollu Kunitha, a popular drum dance in Karnataka. Director Sagar also mentioned that his fascination for folk dance, art and culture has made him do the film.

In an interview with Bangalore Times, director Sagar had said, “Over the years, there has been a steady stream of migration from Karnataka’s rural areas to big cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai, as people seek improved standards of living. This, in turn, has led to us forgetting our roots, which lies in folk art forms like Dollu Kunitha. Due to rapid urbanisation, our folk arts and village culture are vanishing, which is what we have tried to portray without adding commercial elements, but with adequate entertainment quotient. We have shot extensively in areas like Shivamogga and Chitradurga.”

Babu Hirannaiah, Chandra Mayur and Sharanya Suresh are also playing prominent roles. The screenplay of Dollu has been written by Shreenidhi DS, and music has been composed by Ananth Kamath