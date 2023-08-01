Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare gives Barbie and Oppenheimer a run for their money; Deets Inside

The Barbenheimer phenomenon has taken over the world. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are all that anyone can talk about. In India as well, there was a huge buzz surrounding the release of these two films. As far as the Indian box office is concerned, Oppenheimer has overtaken Barbie, but when it comes to the Karnataka box office, both films are facing tough competition from Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. Non-Kannada speakers may not be familiar with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare as of yet, but the film is touted to be the next big hit from the state. The film is the directorial debut of Nithin Krishnamurthy and has been presented by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Pictures banner.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is not letting Barbie and Oppenheimer take over the Karnataka box office that easily

On BookMyShow, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare was rated higher than both Barbie and Oppenheimer as recently as last week. Even though the film is still rated higher than Barbie, Oppenheimer has overtaken it in terms of the ratings on BookMyShow. But the difference between the ratings of both films is so minute that it is possible for Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare to soon march ahead of the Cillian Murphy starrer film.

In Bengaluru, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare currently holds a rating of 8.7, while Barbie is rated 7.5. Oppenheimer is the film that takes the cake at present, with an impressive 8.8 rating. It is clear that the film has picked up considerably. Among the three, Barbie’s ratings are way below the other two films. There has not been any change in the ratings of Oppenheimer from last week, but there is a slight drop at Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. From 8.9, the ratings dropped to 8.7, but the slight drop has not held back the film from being a box office winner. Like Kirik Party or Kantara, the film is expected to be well-received by people from other states as well. Like the other two, this is a small film with its heart in the right place. Hopefully, the film will continue its dream run at the box office and give Kannada cinema another great hit.

