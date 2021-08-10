Kannada film Love You Rachchu actress Rachita Ram mourns the death of fight master Vivek

This morning, a 35-year-old fight master named Vivek passed away on the sets of a Kannada film, Love You Rachchu due to electrocution. The female lead of the film, Rachita Ram has mourned the death of the fight master and also paid condolences to his family.

Rachita Ram took to her Instagram space and wrote, "Let the soul of Vivek rest in peace. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss." The actress, who is playing the female lead in the film, was not part of yesterday’s shooting, where the incident occurred. The death of Vivek has once again thrown light on the issue of lack of safety measures on film sets, especially while composing high-risk stunt sequences.

The male protagonist of the film Krishna Ajay Rao has also expressed his grief and has reportedly mentioned that he will only resume shoot after Vivek's family gets justice.

For the uninitiated, Vivek was electrocuted during the shooting of a Kannada movie, Love You Rachchu. The team, along with the lead actors were shooting for the film in Jogenahalli near Bidad. The team was using a metal rope and cranes for the fight sequence. While shooting for a scene, Vivek came in contact with a high tension wire and died on the spot.