Kannada film One Cut Two Cut gets OTT release date; Check out the intriguing first look

The upcoming Kannada comedy-drama, One Cut Two Cut starring Danish Sait in the lead role gets an official release date. In the intriguing first poster, Danish Sait is seen as Gopi, who is all set to take the audience on a hilarious comedy adventure with satirical undertones. One Cut Two Cut releases on OTT starting February 03, 2022.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Beep Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, One Cut Two Cut is one of three movies from PRK Productions that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The satirical comedy revolves around a teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait.

The other 2 Kannada movies to release on OTT soon are Man of the Match and Family Pack. In addition to this, 5 films of Puneeth Rajkumar, either produced or featuring him in the lead role, that will release as a tribute to him are Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa.

