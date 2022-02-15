Kannada film personality Bhargavi Narayan passes away

Kannada actor and writer Bhargavi Narayan passed away on Monday night, February 14 at the age of 83. Reportedly, she was suffering from an age-related illness. Her family said that Bhargavi had pledged her body and it would be donated to St. John’s Hospital.

Bhragavi Narayan is married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana, popularly known as Makeup Nani. She is the mother of Sudha Belawadi and Prakash Belawadi and grandmother of actress Samyukta Hornad. Sharing the news of her grandmother's demise on social media, Samyukta wrote, "My grandma… Ajji Bhajji… has passed on, today at 7.30 pm."

Having been part of over 22 films and several Kannada plays, Bhargavi is known for films Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, and Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. She was also part of the television series Manthana and Mukta. Narayan's autobiography, Naanu Bhargavi was released in 2012, The book won many awards and applause from Karnataka State.