Kannada film producer commits suicide; Confesses reason in a video before taking drastic step

Kannada producer VK Mohan known as Kapali Mohan committed suicide at a hotel in Bengaluru. He was 59.

Kannada film industry's noted producer and businessman VK Mohan known as Kapali Mohan committed suicide at a hotel in Bengaluru. He was 59. Before taking this drastic step, he recorded a video and revealed the reason behind it. The video has surfaced on social media in which the producer reveals he lost a lot of money over the last seven years and is going through financial crisis. He further reveals about the bank debts that he couldn't pay and also lost all his property. Kapali Mohan also appealed to CM Yeddyurappa to look into this matter.

A few years ago, the Kannada producer hit the headlines after he was booked for charging high interests under the Money Lenders' Act, 1961. Raids were also conducted at his properties where a lot of gambling was done. Kapali Mohan committed suicide at 2:30 AM at a hotel room in Bengaluru. He was staying in room number 108, on the second floor of the hotel. The hotel staff noticed about the room locked for 2 days after which they broke the door only to find found his body. The producer's body was shifted to MS Ramaiah hospital and further investigation is on.

Check out Kapali Mohan's video that has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, he confesses what made him to take this extreme step.

Kapali Mohan's recent video in which he confess his financial condition. It is suspected that this is the reason behind his extreme step. @DeccanHerald @nkaggere @BlrCityPolice https://t.co/350iDmvKpu pic.twitter.com/Nh2n7E7bv4 — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) March 23, 2020

Credits :IB Times

