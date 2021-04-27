Kannada film producer Ramu, Malashree’s husband passes away due to COVID 19 in Bengaluru

Legendary film producer Ramu passed away due to COVID 19 in Bengaluru. Husband of actress Malashree and producer of classics like Kiccha and Rajani died on Tuesday.

COVID 19 is on the all-time rise in the country and many film celebrities are suffering from COVID 19. In heartbreaking news, producer Ramu of the Kannada film industry had died after suffering from COVID 19 in a hospital in Bengaluru. The 52-year-old producer who married actress Malashree was being treated at M S Ramaiah hospital where he took his last breath. One of the legendary producers of the Kannada film industry had produced over 37 films including LockUp Death and CBI Durga. He was one of the first film producers who produced a film in Kannada with a budget of over one crore.

Koti Ramu is a surname that he got from producing huge big-budgeted Kannada films. Ramu’s last venture became a film called 99, which is the official remake of a blockbuster Tamil film called 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead parts. Ramu bought the rights to the film right after the film was released realizing the pan-India potential of the narrative. 99 turned out to be a successful venture and Ramu did not have other greenlit films in productions due to the COVID pandemic. Ramu’s last action film remains Mumbai, which came out in 2017 and did a solid box office.

This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer's and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace.

Many celebs from the Kannada film industry poured out their love for the producer who has taken the industry forward in many ways. Sriimurali took to Twitter and wrote, “This is shocking, One of my earliest Producers and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you, Sir. Rest in peace.”

