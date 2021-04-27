Kannada film producer Ramu passes away: Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty and other celebs offer condolences

Kannada actors Rakshit Shetty and Puneeth Rajkumar also mourned the death of producer Ramu.

Kannada film producer and actress Malashree's husband Ramu, also known as Koti Ramu passed away yesterday due to COVID-19. He breathed his last at the M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru. The news has left the entire Kannada film industry in shock. Kichcha Sudeep also offered condolences to Ramu's family with a tweet that read, "This is a shocker ...Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace." Rakshit Shetty and Puneeth Rajkumar also mourned the death of the producer.



This is a shocker ...

Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss.

Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2021 KFI looses one more pillar, a wonderful human Ramu Sir who gave life to many actors,technicians. My condolences to @malashri_official mam and family “Please dont take covid lightly,please WEAR MASK,MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE & SANITISE REGULARLY” #ramu pic.twitter.com/S1Qr7P92Xs — karthik jayaram (@j_k_aaaa) April 26, 2021 My deepest condolence on the passing away of Ramu sir. Sending love & strength to his family and dear ones to cope with the loss! — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 26, 2021 One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021 Karthik Jayaram offered his deepest condolences as he wrote, "2020 was worst but 2021 is getting worst too. KFI looses one more pillar, a wonderful human Ramu Sir who gave life to many actors, technicians. A black day to all of us. My condolences to @malashri_official mam and family. “PLEASE DONT TAKE COVID LIGHTLY, please WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE & SANITISE REGULARLY (sic)" Many other TV celebs like Rajesh Dhruva, Majaa Talkies host Srujan Lokesh, Gagan Chinappa, Soumya Bhat, Ranjini Raghavan among many paid their last respects to producer Ramu through social media.

Also Read | Thamira Passes Away: Ramya Pandian gets emotional as she recalls his fond memories; Says 'He inspired many'



This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cEm8C34qtx — SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) April 26, 2021 Sriimurali took to Twitter and wrote, “This is shocking, One of my earliest Producers and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you, Sir. Rest in peace.”

Ramu's last venture was for a film called 99. It was an official remake of a blockbuster Tamil film called 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead parts.

Share your comment ×