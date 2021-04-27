Kannada film producer Ramu passes away: Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty and other celebs offer condolences
Kannada film producer and actress Malashree's husband Ramu, also known as Koti Ramu passed away yesterday due to COVID-19. He breathed his last at the M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru. The news has left the entire Kannada film industry in shock. Kichcha Sudeep also offered condolences to Ramu's family with a tweet that read, "This is a shocker ...Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace." Rakshit Shetty and Puneeth Rajkumar also mourned the death of the producer.
This is a shocker ...
Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss.
Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2021
KFI looses one more pillar, a wonderful human Ramu Sir who gave life to many actors,technicians. My condolences to @malashri_official mam and family “Please dont take covid lightly,please WEAR MASK,MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE & SANITISE REGULARLY” #ramu pic.twitter.com/S1Qr7P92Xs
— karthik jayaram (@j_k_aaaa) April 26, 2021
My deepest condolence on the passing away of Ramu sir. Sending love & strength to his family and dear ones to cope with the loss!
— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 26, 2021
One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP
— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021
This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cEm8C34qtx
— SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) April 26, 2021
Ramu's last venture was for a film called 99. It was an official remake of a blockbuster Tamil film called 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead parts.