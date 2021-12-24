Kannada filmmaker K V Raju passes away

Veteran Kannada filmmaker K V Raju left for heavenly abode this morning at his Bengaluru residence. The director succumbed to prolonged illness. Members of the Sandalwood fraternity took to social media to share their grief over K V Raju’s demise. Filmmakers Raghu V Shastry and Arasu Anthare paid homage to their fellow director.

Actor Sai Kumar also penned a heartfelt note on Twitter. He wrote “I am shocked and saddened to hear the untimely demise of KV Raju avaru. My condolences to the family and fans. #OmShanti #KVRaju.” The mortal remain of KV Raju are presently at his residence and last rights are to take place tomorrow. Several others paid respect to the veteran visionary.

Check out the post below:

K V Raju entered the industry as an assistant director and worked on 1982 venture Baddada Hoo. By 1984, he made his maiden film as an independent director titled Olave Baduku. He went on to deliver superhit films including Yuddhakanda, Belli Modagalu, Huliya and Belli Kalungura. In 1991, the director ventured into Bollywood with the movie Indrajeet. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada.

He helmed two other Hindi films, Udhar Ki Zindagi in 1994 and Khooni Jung in 2004. The filmmaker was also credited for giving break to actors Devraj, Jaggesh and Shashikumar, who are big names in the Sandalwood industry today. He was known for his realistic dialogues in films. One of his last works included penning the screenplay for Tiger Galli.