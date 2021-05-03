Kannada filmmaker Naveen passes away at 36 due to COVID 19

Naveen had complications after testing positive for COVID 19 a few days back. He made his debut in direction with the film titled One Day.

In yet another shocker to the film industry, Kannada filmmaker Naveen passed away of COVID-19 recently. He was 36-years-old. A few days ago, Naveen’s health deteriorated after contracting the virus. Naveen's unexpected and sudden demise has sent shock waves amongst his well-wishers and to the people in the Sandalwood industry. His mortal remains were isolated before cremation and proper protocols were followed during the cremation in Karnataka.

Naveen made his directorial debut with the film titled One Day in 2011. The film had Appu Venkatesh and Revanna in lead roles. It is reported that since he hailed from Mandaya, he was cremated in his hometown. In the past one week, the second wave of COVID 19 has seen more than 3 lakh deaths. Karnataka is one of the worst hit states in the country, with Bengaluru alone seeing 20,000 cases for the past few days.

Other than Naveen, several other eminent entertainment personalities including SP Balasubrahmanyam and director KV Anand passed away due to the COVID-19 hit and complications that happened due to COVID-19. Last month, popular poster designer and director Mastan from the Kannada film industry died of COVID-19 complications. Actor and producer Dr DS Manjunath breathed his last in April after contracting the virus. Meanwhile, several actors from the South entertainment industry bounced back hail and healthy after contracting the virus. The list includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Chiranjeevi and so on. Allu Arjun also recently tested positive and he is under home quarantine.

Credits :India Today

