Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar tests positive for Covid 19; Shares a photo of his 'beautiful lungs'

Director Pawan Kumar, who is known for films like U Turn and Lucia has tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a photo of his lungs as he revealed about getting infected with SARS CoV 2 variant.

"A picture of my beautiful lungs, it's currently hosting an unwelcomed guest called SARS CoV 2. The lungs and the rest of me have been putting up quite a strong fight to throw this guest out and will get to the end of it in about 14 days. I am doing fine otherwise, locked up in a room and sleeping most of the time. A huge huge huge shoutout to @sowmya_jaganmurthy for being such an awesome caregiver," read his Instagram post.

Check out Pawan Kumar's post below:

Pawan Kumar made his directorial debut with the film, Lifeu Ishtene (2011) and the 2013 psychological thriller Lucia, which was a turning point of his career.

The director hit the headlines recently for the Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe featuring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay in lead roles. The title is inspired by the song of the same name from the 1953 film Devadasu and it was released on Aha on 16 July 2021.

