Kannada filmmaker Pradeep Raj passes away due to COVID-19

Kannada filmmaker Pradeep Raj passed away on Thursday morning due to COVID-19. Around 3 AM, he took his last breath at a private hospital. The director was survived by his wife and two children. According to reports, his funeral will take place today in Pondicherry.

Pradeep Raj has worked in popular movies like Girgitle, Kichchu. Pradeep's previous film to hit the theatres was Girgitle in the year 2019. He also directed KGF star Yash's film Kirataka.

The director has also helmed Kiccha Sudeep's film titled Kicchu in 2018. It is the last film of Kannada actor Dhruva Sharma as he passed away due to multiple organs after attempting suicide last week. Kichchu is an adaptation of director Pradeep Raj's novel Hotti Uriva Kichchinalli, which is about the destruction of forests in Malenadu region of Karnataka and how a man fights for their protection. Pradeep Raj's Kirataka became a superhit and turning point for Yash in his career. The film also stands as one of Yash's earliest and best performances to date. Kirtaka is the official Kannada remake of Tamil film Kalavani. Kirataka also holds an interesting distinction of being the 3000th Kannada film and also perhaps Yash's very first commercial success as a lead actor.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.